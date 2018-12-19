Harford County chooses to neglect its Tiny Tims

As Harford County school officials ready plans to eliminate 179 jobs that will boost some class sizes to 30 children per classroom (“Harford schools staff cuts in offing,” Dec. 19), I couldn't help but notice the lack of any suggestions for a remedy.

Harford's ruling Republicans aren't providing enough money to maintain their school system, but they could easily get that money by a small increase in the county income tax. County residents now pay 3.06 percent of their state income tax to the county. The Harford County Council and County Executive Barry Glassman could raise that one more notch to the maximum 3.2 percent, as have seven other Maryland counties, and if that's not enough, add a penny or two to the property tax rate. With the Trump administration's federal income tax cut, which takes effect this year, Harford residents would likely not notice any difference.

But we've seen in states like Arizona, Oklahoma, West Virginia and Kansas where teachers have finally revolted that Republicans often value Scrooge-like penny pinching over their own children’s futures. So short-sighted!

Larry Carson, Columbia

