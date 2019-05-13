With teacher layoffs, Harford Co. fails its kids

I am writing this letter as a concerned citizen of Harford County, as well as a parent of a teacher who has had her position abolished, and most importantly, as the grandparent of two students in the school system. Over the past several months, the rumors have run rampant with regard to the education budget and, finally, early last month, my daughter got word that her position had been cut (“Hundreds rally for education, urge full funding of Harford schools budget,” May 9).

Needless to say, this is quite upsetting on several fronts. While no one wants to lose a job, especially one that they look forward to being at each and every day, it is especially troublesome when the area is rapidly growing and the quality of the educational system here in Harford County is being compromised. In addition, those teachers who are ineffective are allowed to continue employment because of their seniority.

Having been part of a downsizing and reorganization process within the health care industry, I can say with authority that this is not the way to resolve the issues within the county. Processes, not people, have to be addressed. If a system works well and is precise in its application, then everything falls into place. We found that people were rewarded for their aptitude and longevity by being promoted to a newly created position – hence, many layers that do not need to be there. And this is where the problem lies.

So with that being said, I know that cutting teacher positions in Harford County is not the way to go. You need to look at the processes as well as those who perform them. Many teachers today are energetic individuals whose main concern is the student. There are still a number of teachers in the system who are not up to date with new tactics to teach our children. I have witnessed several of them over the past few years and am amazed that they are still in a position to teach the next generation of leaders. That does not sit well with me as a grandmother or as a taxpayer.

Finally, I am someone who voted for Barry Glassman as county executive with the hopes that you would do the right thing. Cutting positions will not help. In fact, it has been proven time and time again that later on more positions are added to help get that organization up to standards. And this is a vicious circle that continues to happen. As they say, “history repeats itself.” And who are you hurting the most by this? Our children. Class sizes will get bigger and teachers will be inundated with more work. And as time goes on, less people will be attracted to the teaching field because of these actions.

In closing, what needs to happen is not what is presently being done. The cause and effects need to be examined and the recipients of these actions, namely our children, should be the most important factor in any decision that is made. Mr. Glassman and the Harford County school board need to be held accountable. Otherwise, I doubt that they will be in their present position come the next election.

Terry R. Weiner, Bel Air

