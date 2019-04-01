Inner Harbor's retail woes start with crime

It's no surprise that Harborplace is suffering from vacancies (“‘A disgrace:’ Vacancies, shaky finances plague owner of Baltimore landmarks Harborplace and Cross Keys,” March 29). Many people will no longer go to Harborplace because of the uncontrolled crime.

Just Saturday night, the police had to be called because of fights there. People want to have a reasonable sense of safety when they are out shopping and enjoying something to eat. That's not possible anymore especially with the Baltimore’s police officers having to worry they will be charged or sued while trying to protect law abiding citizens. It's sad because Harborplace used to be a place to spend family time and take your kids to the National Aquarium and the Maryland Science Center, but it is no longer worth the risk.

Peggy Alley, Sparrows Point

