Baltimore Ravens should dump Coach Harbaugh

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti has done somewhat well with the team over the years. But how long is he going to accept a coach who gets more mediocre every year, who can't seem to correctly manage things like the game clock or play selection and who convinced the organization to sign an "average-at-best" quarterback at a premium cost (“Firing Ravens coach John Harbaugh at this time would make no sense,” Nov. 4).

That premium cost hurts the team's salary cap every year when the quarterback is so very average — kind of like your "Average Joe.” I would even go further to say that he is "below average" and he should not really be a starter in the NFL. By the way, the Super Bowl in 2012 was won by the defense and Anquan Boldin, not our "Average Joe.”

So, Mr. Bisciotti, I hope you will cut your losses as this year moves toward a close and rid yourself and so many Baltimore football fans from this continuing atrocity in our city that holds the great legacy of Johnny Unitas.

Duke Thompson, Havre de Grace

Become a subscriber today to support editorial writing like this. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.