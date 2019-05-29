"Hang them high" reference has nothing to do with race

Del. Charles Sydnor is trying to infer racial stereotyping from an innocent statement by Del. Robin Grammer regarding the county school board (“Baltimore County NAACP officials demand answers about state delegate's 'hang them high' Facebook post,” May 28).

Mr. Grammer’s use of the phrase "hang them high" in the reference used has no racial meaning whatsoever. Mr. Sydnor’s red herring fools no one to the real concern of ethics, or lack thereof, by school personnel. A few clicks on the internet will result in many references to hangings in cinematic history. Does he think the Abbott and Costello comedy "The Noose Hangs High" or Clint Eastwood’s "Hang ‘Em High" is offensive in black American history?

Sometimes a cigar is just a cigar.

Sophia Montgomery, Perry Hall