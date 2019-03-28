Dropping handgun board won't reduce crime

Reading the recent editorial, “In Annapolis, small but important steps on gun reform” (March 26), I felt compelled to respond. I see you denigrating the Maryland Handgun Permit Review Board, yet concealed carry permit holders are virtually non-existent in crime statistics.

Our neighboring states and the District of Columbia have multiples of our number of permits per thousand residents, yet the Maryland State Police get to cherry pick who does and does not get a permit with restrictions. The board called out the process.

If the Maryland General Assembly truly wants to slow gun crime, they need to pass mandatory minimum sentences for gun crimes instead of more laws on law-abiding citizens.

Daniel Porter, Baltimore

