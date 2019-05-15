The 'grand vision' called Port Covington

So there is another planned project that city planners say will have a "grand vision” (“Work begins on the new community of Port Covington in South Baltimore,” May 13). Do these people realize that all of these projects are said to do the same thing over and over. Every time we hear that the project will create jobs — jobs for the building phase and then employment. This project will be built on environmental wasteland. The project will have open space and parkland.

I know that this "grand vision" stuff goes back to 1976 when another project was given to city residents.The city gave us a park at the water's edge — our open space and it was the "crown jewel" of Baltimore and it was given away because of "grand vision." The projects that came after in Canton and South Baltimore had exactly the same promises.

Do any of the city planners think about how the multiple projects chip away at stable communities and their neighborhood feeling? Do any of these planners ever give the residents of a neighborhood the choice as to what will happen around them? Does it matter at all that the South Baltimore neighborhood and a few others have, not only kept their community stable, they have contributed immensely towards Baltimore keeping its death from happening. If the residents of South Baltimore were to choose what they would like to see happening it just may not be another grand vision.

Louise Alder, Baltimore