Public can't see real impact of government shutdown

During the current partial government shutdown (“The 800,000 faces of the government shutdown,” Jan. 11), federal employee unions have sued in federal court to argue that compelling essential federal employees to work indefinitely without being paid violates the federal Fair Labor Standards Act. It also conflicts with the provisions of Title 5 of the United States Code that govern federal employment, pay and benefits.

In 1980, Attorney General Benjamin Civiletti ruled that during a lapse in appropriations, federal agencies must follow a stricter interpretation of the Antideficiency Act than they had up to that time. This ruling either went too far or did not go far enough. Either the Antideficiency Act should be paramount, in which case a government shutdown should result in the affected agencies shutting down completely, except for positions explicitly defined in statute — and with corresponding Americans with DIsability Act exceptions that allow excepted workers to be paid. Or the Antideficiency Act should be ruled to apply only to genuinely new obligations, not to expenditures for current employees' pay and benefits, rent, utilities, transportation, contracts already in force, and so on.

Agencies would continue to operate at a reduced level, while the president and Congress settle whatever disputes are delaying normal appropriations. The "Civiletti rule" has resulted in agencies declaring hundreds of thousands of federal jobs to be "essential," therefore requiring employees to work, yet still subject to the Antideficiency Act, and so requiring them to work without pay indefinitely.

These two results are incompatible and illogical. In short, in a shutdown agencies either should be shut down completely, which would force the public to share in and understand the full implications of a shutdown. Or they should only be prohibited from incurring new obligations: no new hires, no new contracts, etc. Congress should clarify these points in law and put an end the current absurd and unsustainable practice of compelling federal employees to work indefinitely without pay while shielding the public from the full implications of shutting down the government.

Patrick Purcell, Odenton