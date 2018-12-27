News Opinion Readers Respond

Congress can end the shutdown

The government could open again as soon as Congress reconvenes (“How might Marylanders be affected by the looming partial government shutdown?” Dec. 22). All it takes is a veto-proof majority voting for a funding bill without any wall funding. Do the Republicans have enough concern for their constituents and enough regard for orderly, responsible government to insist that the question of a wall be separated from all the other essential business of government and discussed on its own merits?

Katharine W. Rylaarsdam, Baltimore

