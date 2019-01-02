Congress and White House should be part of federal government shutdown

My own personal opinion is that if you shut down the government, the shutdown should include Congress and the White House, (“Government shutdown shows the Trump administration's callow indifference to federal workers,” Dec. 31).

Maybe if members of Congress and their entire staffs, as well as the entire administration in the White House, went without pay they may look at things differently.

Of course it could totally backfire, and we would realize we don’t need the Congress or the White House to function as a country. Just keep the rest of the government open and close Congress and the White House.

I think I just solved the problem! Talk about draining the swamp!

Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore