Republicans prefer to exclude, not include

With the exception of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and outgoing Ohio Gov. John Kasich, too many Republicans choose to follow President Donald Trump and denigrate everybody (“Trump celebrates GOP gains, threatens House Democrats following midterms,” Nov. 7). Democrats believe we haven’t a single soul to waste. Too many Republicans try to prevent people from voting. Democrats want to count every vote.

Everybody counts and we should count everybody.

Mel Mintz, Pikesville

Become a subscriber today to support editorial writing like this. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.