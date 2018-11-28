Why didn't lawmakers know about the GM plant closing?

After reading about the White March GM plant closing and pulling out of the state (“GM set to cease production at White Marsh plant, will slash 14,000 jobs in North America,” Nov. 26), my thoughts were of the Democrats here in Maryland who represent us in Washington and the demands of environmentalists.

With the size of the White Marsh plant and longevity of GM’s footprint in Maryland, shouldn’t it be the job of Democrat Dutch Ruppersberger, who represents that area in Congress, to be aware of the White Marsh plant’s long term plans, given the size of the plant and number of employees? Management by walking around is the job of our representatives, especially for a plant that size. Touching base with companies the size of GM here in Maryland should be on the politician’s calendar every year (“GM closings: Washington had a role,” Nov. 27). Keeping in contact through phone calls and visits is part of a politician’s job. Being reactive is not being involved at all. All of Maryland’s congressional delegation should be in contact on a regular basis with businesses that employ large numbers of workers in their area.

When you are given a pink slip and instantly unemployed, you could care less about politicians seeking to bring law suits against President Trump as opposed to being an advocate for constituencies.

Another impact to the closing the GM plant can be attributed to the long-term, consistent pressure of environmentalist to increase mileage and decrease vehicle pollution. The high cost of pollution modifications has been passed on to the buyers. Therefore, many consumers changed their buying habits and that was felt in the production of types of vehicles. Result? Low demand or pricing causes automakers to reorganize/downsize their plants or close them.

Joe Regula, Severna Park