Canada GM plant to close despite bailout

You quote Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger as complaining about GM's plan to shutter its White Marsh plant, despite the company's 2009 bail-out by the U.S. government, while continuing manufacturing operations in Canada and Mexico (“GM set to cease production at White Marsh plant, will slash 14,000 jobs in North America,” Nov. 26).

For the record, GM also plans to close its massive factory in Oshawa, Ontario, although the Canadian government also bailed GM out (“GM closings: Washington had a role,” Nov. 27).

Paul Romney, Baltimore