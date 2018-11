Michael Malone suggested that Brian Frosh, our attorney general, shouldn't appeal the federal court ruling on Maryland’s congressional districts but just go ahead and allow the state to be un-gerrymandered (“Frosh shouldn't appeal redistricting ruling,” Nov. 9). That's incorrect, or at least not strategic.

He should appeal all the way to the Supreme Court. Then, when he loses, all the gerrymandered states will have to redraw their districts.

Henry Farkas, Pikesville