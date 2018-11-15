The Sun contributes to the gender and color gap in theater

We read with great interest the op-ed by Amy Bernstein (“The gender and color gap persists in theater — in Baltimore and beyond,” Nov. 13).

Here at Baltimore Center Stage, we truly understand that women’s voices and the perspectives of writers of color are underrepresented throughout the theater landscape as a whole, and we take pride in our multi-faceted efforts to be a part of the solution. Of our six main stage offerings this season, four are written by women playwrights, and three of the six are by writers of color. In fact, even as this opinion piece was able to receive space in The Baltimore Sun, our current play, King of The Yees — developed in our writers’ incubator system, and written by a woman of color — could not secure a review by the newspaper. Ironically, this is the first main stage show in the past two seasons that The Sun declined to review, which highlights that the problem does not lie solely with theaters being willing to produce more diverse representations of thought, but also with getting mainstream media to cover those works.

Robyn Murphy, Baltimore

The writer is public relations managers for Center Stage.