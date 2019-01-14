Not much choice for Maryland gas and electric customers

Paula Carmody (“OPC: Utility competition leads to higher prices for Marylanders in The Sun,” Jan. 12) points out some of the problems with the utility choice program in Maryland, but she failed to note the following:

Both the generators and suppliers of electricity such as BGE are becoming quite competitive because of the electric choice mandate. For example, very few of the current alternate suppliers (mostly buyers at wholesale and resell at retail) listed on the Maryland Public Service Commission’s electric choice web page are now competitive with BGE. And Ms. Carmody should have noted that BGE is owned by Exelon, one of the largest nuclear power electricity generators in the United States. Nuclear power plants generate cheap electricity, yet they are, however, expensive to shut down and restart so keeping them running by supplying Maryland customers with inexpensive electricity is in their best interest.

And gas rate competition? There is none listed by the PSC since natural gas is “dirt cheap” these days thanks to fracking in other states. And companies such as BGE are in the position to get the lowest price because of the large supply with the same demand.

B. H. Meyer, Elkridge