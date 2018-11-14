Can Frosh do anything but sue Donald Trump?

And yet another frivolous lawsuit by Brian “I’ll sue anything the Trump administration does” Frosh (“Maryland AG Frosh challenges Trump’s choice of acting U.S. attorney general as ‘illegal and unconstitutional,” Nov. 13). An open ended question for his supporters: Do any of these lawsuits stand a chance at success? If so, how do they benefit the residents of Maryland?

The attorneys who file these briefs are likely billing at several hundred dollars an hour. I suggest that these resources are better spent elsewhere. Perhaps your readers would be interested in a cost analysis of these lawsuits.

Michael C. Gentil, Timonium

