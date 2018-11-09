Frosh shouldn't appeal redistricting ruling

On Nov. 7, Chief Judge James K. Bredar of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals wrote that “partisan gerrymandering is noxious, a cancer on our democracy.” The judge further stated that the court will “enter an injunction permanently enjoining the state from conducting any further elections from members of the U.S. House of Representatives under the 2011 congressional redistricting plan and directed the state to adopt promptly a new congressional district plan that addresses the constitutional violations found … for use in the 2020 elections.”

For reasons stated in the court’s 59-page opinion by Judge Paul Niemeyer and 19 pages of concurring opinions by Chief Judge Bredar and Judge Levi Russell III, the state of Maryland is now required to draw congressional districts that end partisan gerrymandering (“Federal judges say Maryland's 6th congressional district is unconstitutional; map must be redrawn for 2020,” Nov. 7).

Maryland citizens should call upon Attorney General Brian Frosh to support this decision and not seek an appeal so that Maryland’s citizens can select their federal representatives rather than the politicians selecting the voters.

Michael Malone, Gambrills