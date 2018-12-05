With lawsuit, Frosh doesn't put Maryland first

As political independents, we voted for Attorney General Brian Frosh because we believed his commercials when he said he would put Maryland first. He seems to spend more time worrying about President Donald Trump's businesses than worrying about his our business (“Subpoenas to begin in Maryland’s case against President Trump’s business dealings,” Dec. 3).
Ha, snookered again!
Judith Sharpe, Glenelg
Become a subscriber today to support editorial writing like this. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.