Fox News is the least truthful news outlet

There is a reason Fox News is viewed as the least truthful news outlet, and that is that it fabricates stories to demonize those with whom it disagrees. According to Politifact, a highly respected non-partisan fact checking service, Fox misstates the truth 60 percent of the time. (CNN on the other hand has the best record at 16 percent misstatements.)

Gail Householder in her recent letter(“Joe Biden lied about Obama era scandals,” Apr. 30), lists all the false accusations made by Fox News to slander the Obama Administration that can correctly claim an unblemished record of no scandal, indictment or conviction for wrongdoing.

How very different from our present administration?

Jack Kinstlinger, Towson