Just as FOX is conservative, CNN and MSNBC are left-leaning

Could you explain to your readers sometime what the difference is between Fox News and CNN/MSNBC (Zurawik: Why Democrats need to take moral high road and just say no to Fox town halls,” May 22). Fox certainly leans conservative. But CNN and MSNBC lean left (especially MSNBC). You really misinform your readers about this fact. I watch none of the above anymore due to the prevalence of ideological reporting. At least The Sun has sports, comics and obits.

It also astounds me that the Charlottsville incident keeps being brought up in The Sun. Everyone knows that the neo-Nazis and white supremacists are low IQ and poorly parented fools. Do the fascists on the left really think they are doing something productive by anti-protesting? They are not, other than advertising for the far right.

Lyle Rescott, Marriottsville