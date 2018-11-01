Football can't be king

Congratulations to University of Maryland President Wallace Loh for standing up to the Board of Regents and their obvious "football is everything" bent as he most appropriately fired coach DJ Durkin over the death of player Jordan McNair.

I am reminded of the time over a decade ago when the then-president of Ohio State was asked if he would ever consider firing head football coach Urban Meyer, and his response was that he's be more worried about the coach firing him.

We all know that a university football team is a banner of pride and helps with alumni donations, and the more winning they are the better, but this simply cannot be allowed to overshadow player safety and proper conduct of all staff involved, just as it cannot be allowed to overshadow the primary purpose of a university, which is to educate.

I sincerely hope Mr. Loh reconsiders his resignation and stays at the help of this fine University.

Robert C. Rassa, Fallston