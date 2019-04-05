Foam container ban good for the environment

Congratulations to Del. Brooke Lierman on her efforts to have the bill passed to ban foam food containers (“Maryland lawmakers approve bill to become first state in the country to ban foam food containers,” Apr. 4). It’s exciting to know the Maryland General Assembly recognizes science behind this bill to protect the environment.

Yet, recently a bill was passed to raise the tobacco purchase age to 21, even though the science behind dangers of smoking at any age clearly reflects an environmental health problem. If delegates decide to climb out on that limb, they need to beware of the insane resistance. Recently a cigarette smoker, a highly intelligent business woman, commented to me that she was told her quitting smoking would cause lung cancer. A recent conversation with teens regarding dangers of smoking yielded the answer “it’s controversial.”

Delegates and supporters of a smoking ban will be faced with arguments, such as sitting is worse than smoking, eating fatty foods is worse than smoking, prohibition did not work and on and on. These are probably the arguments of tobacco company CEOs. This is the ridiculousness delegates and other supporters will probably have to face. This despite that 500,000 people in the United States alone die each year from the effects of cigarette smoking.”

Gerardine M. (Jeri) Delambo, Baltimore