Release background report on Joel Fitzgerald

Just what exactly are Mayor Catherine Pugh, City Solicitor Andre Davis and Baltimore Police Commissioner nominee Joel Fitzgerald trying to hide (“Baltimore’s would-be police chief says he wants to build trust with community. Refusing to let us see his resume is not a good start.” Nov. 27)? Why not release all the information they have available to show the residents of Baltimore they are getting the best candidate? We, the people of Baltimore, paid for that report!

This entire process of selecting a police commissioner has been a bit shady to say the least. Is Mayor Pugh scared of getting totally embarrassed again like she was in the Darryl De Sousa scandal? Considering our luck with police commissioners, you would think she and Mr. Davis would want to be right upfront with their information and show why he is the best choice. I don’t always agree with Councilman Brandon Scott (come to think of it, hardly ever), but in this situation he is right. Show me the report!

Why the big secret in this whole process of hiring a new commissioner? It’s like buying a car without seeing its CARFAX report! Any hidden accidents? How many candidates were looked at, and why is he the best? I don’t have a warm fuzzy feeling on this one, and maybe Ms. Pugh is saving the list for the next round in case Chief Fitzgerald doesn’t work out! Another case of poor mayoral decision making.

Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore

