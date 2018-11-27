Scrutinize police commissioner candidate

Kudos to the City Council members who are requesting the background report on the recently chosen candidate to be Baltimore’s next police commissioner (“Council pushes for access to confidential background investigation on Baltimore police commissioner nominee,” Nov. 26). One would think that given the “surprises” regarding recent appointees to that job that such an inquiry is not only justified but due diligence. Each member who has a vote in whether or not this appointee is confirmed should be able to vote with the confidence that he or she is acting in good faith and having considered all of the information that is available.

The position of police commissioner is critical as the problems that he or she will face are very serious. That appointee must be free to hit the ground running and not be subject to after-the-fact charges or the casting of serious aspersions upon his or her ability and performance on past assignments.

Mayor Catherine Pugh wants Baltimore to hire this man and wait and see what happens after that. Sounds familiar to me! I recall someone saying that "we must first pass this legislation so we can see what is in it.” The author of that absurd statement is a product of one of our local Institutions of learning — The Institute of Notre Dame on Aisquith Street.

Give the City Council what it needs and has requested so that it can make a truly informed decision when it is time to vote.

Robert L. Di Stefano, Abingdon

