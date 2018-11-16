Man who shouted 'Heil Hitler' at Fiddler on the Roof performance should have been arrested

I was sickened to read the account of a man shouting "Heil Hitler, Heil Trump" during the performance of "Fiddler on the Roof" in Baltimore (“Drunk man shouts 'Heil Hitler, Heil Trump,' does Nazi salute during Baltimore performance of 'Fiddler on the Roof,’” Nov. 15). But I was even more shocked to read that the man was neither detained nor arrested by the police.

His behavior should minimally fall under the Baltimore statutes regarding "disturbing the peace," which could result in up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine. The American people must see that verbal terrorism will not be tolerated. In addition, this hate-filled, violent outburst should require a mental health evaluation for the perpetrator, as well as questions as to whether he owns firearms.

As a psychologist, if my client were to act in this verbally threatening manner, I would need to report this potentially lethal behavior to the police. How many more times do we need to read (when it's too late) that signs of violence, antisemitism, and bigotry were simply ignored? I am weeping for our country. But I am also demanding action on the part of the Baltimore police and the American people to make it clear that this cannot be the "new normal."

Nechama Liss-Levinson, Great Neck, N.Y.