How about a local, female police commissioner for Baltimore

I’m happy to read that Baltimore has more female commanders on the police department (“Only 16% of Baltimore police officers are women. Meet the female commanders helping to change that,” May 24). Odd, that with their leadership the previous mayor still decided to bring in someone from New Orleans to be the police commissioner (Michael Harrison).

I’m sad that under their command the murder rate is still out of control. In the article, it states the area of the city that some of these commanders used to live in before becoming officers. Do they still live in Baltimore? Nope.

J.D. Taylor, Baltimore