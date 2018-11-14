Women doctors deserve a courtesy title, too

Dr. Robert Crawford, Dr. Shahab Toursavadkohi, Dr. Rajabrata Sarkar and Alexis Smith. This is a list of every doctor in the article, “Lawsuit claims University of Maryland medical school ignored sexual harassment complaints” (Nov. 12), who is identified by name, and how it appears the first time their name is mentioned. It's interesting to note the latent sexism in an article about sexual harassment.

The woman is a doctor and earned the title by meeting the same requirements, but apparently you have to be a man to get the recognition.

William Kool, Elkridge

Become a subscriber today to support editorial writing like this. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.