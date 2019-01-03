Don't cry too much for the federal workers

Oh no, poor snowflakes. Scores have filed for unemployment insurance with the state? Really? (“State says hundreds more Marylanders have applied for unemployment insurance related to federal government shutdown,” Jan. 2).
I am severely disabled after a stroke four years ago. I lost everything — my house, my money, my possessions, my health. Everything. I am waiting for my crumbs from Social Security. As are scores of people like me — disabled and destitute.
In the meantime, Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi has basked in Hawaiian sun during the shutdown. Nothing to see, move along. I bet you will be silent on that too, my leftist Baltimore Sun.
Maya Valenti