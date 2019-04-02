Early bird tickets for Baltimore Sun’s BEST Party ending soon
Make candidates for office pass an ethics test

Here's my idea. Before any person is eligible to run for elected office (federal, state or county), or serve as a politically appointed member of a board or commission, she or he must pass an examination regarding basic ethics. Just like a driver's test, the exam may be repeated until the applicant receives a passing score. The questions need not be tough; just enough to make sure such persons understand that public servants should avoid self-dealing or even the appearance of impropriety.

Here's an example: "By election or appointment, you find yourself privileged to hold public office. A person or business who seeks to do (or does) business with the governmental entity which you serve offers you anything of value (such as a gift card or a book publishing deal). You should: A) take the offer, tell no one about it, and apologize if caught; B) take the offer, tell no one about it, and then deny you've done anything wrong if caught; or C) ask for and abide by the advice of a reputable ethics experts.”

Indeed, think how many current messes we'd avoid if every public servant learned to choose "C" every day she or he held office (“Can Baltimore remove a mayor from office? Without conviction, it’s complicated,” April 2).

Marlene Trestman, Pikesville

