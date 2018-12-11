Cordish: Baltimore should enforce panhandling law

The Sun editorial, (“Let's be careful about stigmatizing the homeless after stabbing death of Harford woman”, Dec. 7), completely misses the point. Of course society should and could do more to cure the underlying problems of homelessness and mental health. Solving the problem will take years, if not decades. In the meantime, before heaven on earth reigns on our planet, society has the right for citizens not to be murdered in their cars waiting for a light to change.

Baltimore City has a law that stipulates there is to be no panhandling of motorists in cars on the streets. The law is not enforced by the police. Nor do the politicians or The Sun encourage the enforcement of this law, and that is why a woman was murdered in cold blood. On Friday, Dec. 7, a homeless panhandler pulled a gun from his breast pocket on Market Place and Water Street. Private security disarmed the “homeless gentleman” and called the police who eventually responded, but refused to arrest the “homeless” or even cite him.

Under the relentless pounding by a succession of mayors, encouraged by The Sun, the police have been told to “stand down,” and so they are. The citizens who live, work and visit the city also have rights.

David Cordish, Baltimore

The writer is CEO and chairman of the Cordish Companies.