Elijah Cummings is holding Trump accountable

I just watched Congressman Elijah Cummings on “Face the Nation” and am struck by what an amazingly courageous and great American he is (“Trump, business organization sue Maryland Rep. Cummings to block subpoena seeking POTUS financial records,” Apr. 22).

That may not be news to anyone in his district, but what maybe is news is that many here in San Antonio, Texas, and many more around the country than you might be aware of, support him, Congressmen Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and all who are overcoming Republican resistance and subterfuge to hold proven fraud and liar-in-chief Donald J. Trump accountable for being a man of poor integrity, hideous moral character, and one who, evidence suggests, has never placed duty to his country above personal gain.

Thank you Congressman Cummings and all your supporters for actually making America better. Stay strong and keep up the great work.

John Turner, San Antonio, Texas