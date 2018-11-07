Election results not so bad for Maryland Democrats

Take heart, Democrats. If the Republicans had won the U.S. House, they'd have had license to turn the country into Potterville. But they didn't, and there is now a significant check on presidential excess. Our own Elijah Cummings, for example, will chair a critical House oversight committee (“Maryland congressmen Hoyer, Cummings could play key roles in new Democratic House,” Nov. 7). Plus, Republicans will have to defend more than 20 Senate seats in 2020 and again in 2022.

Locally, Democrats gained county executive posts. Even though Ben Jealous lost, Governor Larry Hogan is no ideologue and has shown a genuine willingness to work with the Democratic leadership on important issues like health care premiums. (“Maryland Gov. Hogan won re-election. Now what?” Nov. 6). Maryland and its subdivisions will continue to do the people's business in a generally professional, responsible way.

The sky today is brighter and bluer.

Herb Cromwell, Catonsville