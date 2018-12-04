Johnny O is correct about importance of county schools

As our new Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski presses forward to lead this county, we all should listen carefully (“Maryland's new leaders: Time to try transparency,” Nov. 3). As he stated on social media, "Every family in Baltimore County deserves the opportunity to achieve economic stability and security. A robust and dynamic education system is the foundation to that stability, but it's only the beginning."

Johnny O is spot on. Have we ever witnessed a thriving community with declining, unsuccessful schools? We know the answer. Does our additional county leadership comprehend?

Jennifer H. Tarr, Cockeysville

The writer is co-founder of "Friends of Dulaney."