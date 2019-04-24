Soon people will stop shopping at Eastpoint mall because of youth violence

The news story "Acting Mayor Young: 'They're from everywhere, but Baltimore City kids always get the bad rap' for mall fights" (Apr. 23) is an eye opener. Acting Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young won't have to worry long about the Dundalk folks saying disparaging things about city kids wrecking Eastpoint Mall as happened on Easter.

Once the invasion force of disruptive kids establishes a pattern of congregating in a mall, it won't be long before real shoppers who want to spend their money find safer places to go. It does not matter if they are city kids or not (“Eastpoint Mall arrests: Blaming county crime on the city makes the suburbs less safe,” Apr. 23). The results are still the same. Might be why vacancies are growing and sales and traffic are down.

Dan Crumpler