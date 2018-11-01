Durkin gets a big check

The University of Maryland is going to pay fired football coach DJ Durkin more in severance than it paid me in over 50 years of service (“Firing ends DJ Durkin’s once-promising tenure as Maryland football coach,” Oct. 31).

Go figure.

Garrett Power, Baltimore

The writer is Professor Emeritus of Law at the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law.

