Shame on The Sun for not making Dulaney a higher spending priority

I was extremely disappointed to see The Baltimore Sun’s editorial board show contempt for Dulaney High School in its editorial, “Hogan sets up a school showdown” (Dec. 12). Are we at a place where we need to witness a drop in enrollment in local schools with people moving out and a subsequent collapse of the local economy before we replace aging school infrastructure?

It seems to me that the editorial board is bent on making Dulaney High a victim of its own success. It is true that great academics trump brown water. But spending on education trumps every other spending priority. The citizens of Maryland were loud and clear where their priorities lie when they approved “lockbox” casino funding for education. It is about time that Maryland gave every child the education and facilities that they deserve.

Sachin Hebbar, Lutherville

