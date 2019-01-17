Why Md. needs a board to oversee drug prices

If there were any Sun readers left who did not already believe that the American pharmaceutical industry and it’s Congressional cronies have been unfairly demanding top dollar for products, Sarah Jane Tribble’s article, “Why U.S. drugs are so pricey” (Dec. 27), should have dispelled any remaining doubts. As Ms. Tribble illustrates in dollars and “sense,” European nations have been able to get around the exorbitant prices of brand-name biologic drugs like Humira for rheumatoid arthritis, and various cancer treatments, by permitting the sale of much cheaper biosimilar medications.

While this has fostered competition in Europe, the U.S. has been much slower to introduce biosimilars (just six compared with 50 in Europe), and the drug companies have worked “to block copycat versions of their drugs from entering the U.S. or gaining market share.” Though not the primary focus of her article, Ms. Tribble also acknowledges that the failure of the federal government to negotiate drug prices with big pharmaceutical companies constitutes another significant barrier to reducing drug prices. Since the big pharma-friendly Republican Party will control the U.S. Senate for at least another two years, Marylanders can expect little or no price relief from the feds. Instead, we must pin our immediate hopes on Maryland’s General Assembly.

The creation of a state “Prescription Drug Affordability Board” is one approach that would force drug manufacturers who want to do business in our state to come to the bargaining table. If enacted, this board would function as an independent body with authority to evaluate high drug prices and set reasonable rates for our citizenry. The Prescription Drug Affordability Board is the brainchild of the non-profit Maryland Citizen’s Health Initiative. Any citizen who wants to see prescription drug prices come down in the near future, should: call his or her state senator and delegate(s) to urge them to get behind such a bill and contact Maryland Citizen’s Health Initiative at 410-235-9000, or demarco@mdinitiative.org to learn how to lend support.

Joe Garonzik, Towson

