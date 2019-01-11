Mike Miller and the cost of prescription drugs

In the article, “Maryland state Senate president Miller uses cane, says he has a bad hip and knee” (Jan. 9), Senate President Thomas V. Mike MIller was quoted: “As at the age where I’m at the pharmacy every other day myself, I know what the cost of drugs are. … I’m going to try to resolve these issues; they’re very costly issues.”

I would hope Mr. Miller, House Speaker Michael Busch and Gov. Larry Hogan can now see fit to ensure during this legislative session that Maryland state retirees will be able to continue on with their prescription drug program that was promised to them as a condition of employment and not be forced to sign up for Medicare D as was planned for this calendar year thanks to Gov. Martin O’Malley.

We also need all state employees and retirees to let their representatives and governor know how important this benefit is for all employees and retirees on Medicare in these times of high drug prices and higher increases in the cost of living in the state.

My best wishes to Senator Miller as he battles prostate cancer.

Keith F. Kelley, Lutherville

