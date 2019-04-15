Drive-through doughnuts - irresponsible on so many levels

Recently an article was published in The Baltimore Sun that announced the opening of two drive-through-only Dunkin Donuts franchises in Maryland (“Dunkin’ drive-through coming to Bel Air; with full service stores set to open in Churchville and Edgewood,” March 29. I realize that land is expensive in Harford County and everything is driven by profits, but how can the Department of Planning and Zoning approve of this travesty? At least give customers the option to not pollute, to park the car and go into the store.

I realize that heavy industry is responsible for most pollution, but when a car is idling over 30 seconds it is just wasting gas and all of that mess is just going into the atmosphere. At the Dunkin’ Donuts in Westminster, for example, at least 20 cars are lined up most of the time and that's with a parking lot. No one should use a drive-through unless they are ill or infirm or they just don't care about global warming. And if you don't care about the kind of world you are leaving to your kids, you should have a bumper sticker that reads, "The Earth Is Doomed So Let’s Just Destroy It Faster,” because that's what you're doing.

Jackie Stone, Westminster

