Stop using profanity, President Trump

From the dictionary: "ex-am-ple. Noun. a person or thing regarded in terms of their fitness or likelihood to be imitated."

I'm far from prudish, yet I'm continuously embarrassed — not for me, but for kids. I cringe every time I hear the leader of the free world belch forth with profanities (“All hail our nation's abuser-in-chief,” May 23). How should a role model parent respond to a youngster who asks,"why can the president say !@#$%^&* in front of that whole bunch of people who are cheering him, and I get yelled at for saying that same word in front of you?"

No answer to that civics question in the mom and dad handbook.

Joe Pachino, Baltimore