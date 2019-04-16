Trump has a sewer mouth

It is great to live in a country where our president and the new members of Congress all act like immature teens who were not raised by parents who taught them how to address other people (“If undocumented can be bused to S.F., what might be shipped to red states?” Apr. 15).

President Donald Trump has a sewer for a mouth and no common sense, and now the newly elected representatives to Congress are not acting any better than the president. If they would stop acting like children and attend to the issues that the people who elected them care about, the country would be better off.

Bob Eberwein, Middle River