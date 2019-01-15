Paying for diapers another handout for the poor

To think someone is advocating for free diapers to go along with all of the other aid needy parents get is a sign of the times (“Low-income moms shouldn't have to worry about getting diapers for their babies,” Jan. 9).

Cradle to grave care is the socialist dream, so why not?

Someone else can pay for it while those who can’t afford to raise their kids stay home and keep producing additional offspring. Yep, those of us who work give our hard earned dollars to the government so it can give them to those it deems fit.

We play by the rules while the welfare state grows.

Mike Snyder, Amherst, Va