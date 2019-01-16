Fault Democrats for the government shutdown

Once again, The Baltimore Sun shows its liberal bias in a flawed editorial, “End it, McConnell” (Jan. 15), where President Donald Trump (naturally) is blamed entirely for the government shutdown with nary a mention of the Democrats. Has anyone noticed how strident The Sun has become in its never-ending attack on all things Trump? The editorial starts with "in the absence of White House leadership (and judgment).” Thus, President Trump in trying to actually do something (unlike his predecessors, both Democratic and Republican) to protect our border lacks both leadership and judgment! The Sun then predictably goes on to again attack Fox News personalities Sean Hannity and Ann Coulter who are guilty of not blindly following liberal group think. Finally, we find out that anyone supporting Mr. Trump makes us one of his "xenophobic pals.”

The Sun, of course, completely overlooks the fact that the Democrats are only doing this to stop President Trump from delivering on his campaign promise (which helped get him elected) to build a wall. No matter the cost to government workers or many of the citizens victimized by this flood of people across the border, a political win is paramount. (I refuse to call them immigrants because someone who violated our borders and broke our laws is about as much an immigrant as a thief who broke into your house last night is a “homeowner.”) Democrats were once strongly opposed to unsecured borders — until Mr. Trump took leadership on this issue. Barack Obama, while doing little, did say, “We simply cannot allow people to pour into the U.S.A. undetected, undocumented, unchecked and circumventing the line of people who are waiting patiently, diligently and lawfully to become legal immigrants."

Hillary Clinton said in 2015: "I voted, when I was a senator, to build a barrier to try to prevent illegal immigrants from coming in...” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer were once for border security, but stopping President Trump now trumps (sorry, couldn't help myself) all!

The delusional Ms. Pelosi actually said in response to Laura Wilkerson whose son was tortured and killed by an illegal alien that "in our sanctuary cities, our people are not disobeying the law. These are law-abiding citizens. It enables them to be there without being reported to ICE.” This despite arrest figures from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service of 266,000 illegal aliens with criminal records (127,992 in 2017 and 138,177 in 2018). Further, despite liberal claims of illegal aliens committing fewer crimes (often parroted by Speaker Pelosi), it found that non-citizens accounted for more than 20 percent of federal convictions — even though they make up just 8.4 percent of the population. Of course, when presented with these facts, Ms. Pelosi simply rejected their validity, reiterating that a wall is not needed. Mr. Schumer, Ms. Pelosi et. al. even in the face of appeals from Border Security for wall funding, even with the threat of large caravans possibly overwhelming our agents, continue to see no need for a wall. The $5.7 billion cost represents a fraction of one percent of our budget, much less than the cost of supporting these millions of illegal aliens.

Then again, what do I know? Our liberal brethren have all the answers.

Don Imwold, Lutherville

