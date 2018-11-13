The Sun's Democratic bias is showing — again

Your recent editorial, “Democrats are totally dominant in Baltimore City and Prince George’s County. Is that hurting them in governor’s races” (Nov. 8), was amazing but not surprising. Your readers now know that the The Baltimore Sun is not satisfied with having only two major positions held by Republicans (the governorship and the First District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives) and thinks the election processes should be changed so that Democrats will almost be guaranteed to win all future elections.

I find it difficult to see that The Sun actually thinks that all non-Democratic (independent, Libertarian, Green, and other) candidates should have exactly zero chance to win an election at almost any level. Let me quote your final statement: "It's good for Democrats — and democracy." Your implication that the election of Democrats equates with the support of democracy is an expression of a level of temerity inappropriate in a major newspaper.

I am now unsure that your publication deserves any respect when this type of partisanship is displayed.

David Griggs, Columbia

