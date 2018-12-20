Death penalty proven to be not so rational

Janice Krach, in her letter (“Legal system too soft on criminals,” Dec. 19), claims that the death penalty is the only rational way to address conviction for first degree murder.

She totally ignores the undeniable fact that many murder convictions are incorrect, as the Innocence Project has been proving for some years. People who get life sentences and are later proved innocent can be released from prison. That's not an option for people who have been executed.

Henry Farkas, Pikesville

