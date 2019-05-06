Kids like Dawnta Harris are born into a hopeless environment

In reading through this weekend’s accounts of the city’s woes, poignantly personalized by Elizabeth Huebeck’s Monday editorial regarding (“The tragedy of Baltimore's Dawnta Harris,” May 6), a simple analysis of a root cause of the city’s problems is the birth of children into an almost hopeless environment. We see the statistics, the sociologists and psychologists explain the science and we know that it is a generationally repetitive cycle. There are exceptions to be celebrated, but far too few.

As Ms. Huebeck observes, Dawnta’s mother “pleaded with juvenile services” for help. The “system” failed her and her son with an all too predictable result — in this case, the death of a police officer.

What “system” tolerates such a cycle of futility, frustration and failed lives? This is our system, our society. We need to take control, support each other, and hold each other personally accountable. I don’t know exactly what that looks like, but I know it means changing the “system” and most likely by efforts to break the cycle before more Dawnta Harrises are brought into hostile, hopeless environments.

Michael MacKay, Lutherville

