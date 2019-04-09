The Baltimore Sun's low blow at Chris Davis

I've been an Orioles fan my entire life. I grew up with them and have many happy memories as a kid of taking the No. 8 streetcar down Greenmount Avenue and walking across 33rd Street to attend games at Memorial Stadium. I remember waiting outside the players' entrance many times after games to get Oriole autographs.

I've been a reader and subscriber to The Baltimore Sun for over 50 years and have never felt a need to write to you until I read the “O*49, no!” (April 9) article about Chris Davis on the front page of the Sports section this morning.

I can't believe that Jon Meoli would write such an insensitive, demeaning, demoralizing and humiliating article. Certainly, Chris Davis is already acutely aware of this statistic. Why would you bring attention to something of which every Orioles and baseball fan is already aware? It does no good to Mr. Davis' state of mind or his confidence. What is to be gained by such negativity when I'm sure there are many other interesting Orioles topics about which you could have written to fill that space.

Disappointing.

Liz Brooks

