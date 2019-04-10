Time to eat the hefty Chris Davis contract

Thank you for your article, “O*49, no” (April 9). There is one question I would pose to a true Orioles insider: How much is enough? Chris Davis has already collected roughly $70 million. What you didn't think of in your piece would be that Mr. Davis could tell the Orioles to tear up the contract, let him sign a minor league deal and go down and learn pitching. I think that Chris Davis could show a little integrity, dignity and humility by doing that for a team and city that welcomed him with open arms and got him fixed for life at age 31. Freeing up $90 million would definitely allow the O's to pick up some much-needed pitching. Let's see how selfish Chris Davis really is if he elects to accept $2 million per month for the next four years for less than nothing. After all, Mr. Davis will have to look at himself in the mirror.

I agree there is no place for a good-field, no-hit first baseman making $70,000 per day on a club like the Orioles taking up a critical roster spot. Peter Angelos was almost always the "winning pitcher" every time in court, but not this time. Release Chris Davis and eat the contract.

Thank goodness the O's didn't sign Manny Machado either. He acts like a real bum and is devoid of character. That might have been another contract they would have to eat.

George Hammerbacher, Catonsville

