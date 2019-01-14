Trump should try crowdfunding to pay for the wall

In the past weeks, border wall financing and related partial shutdown of the federal government have made headlines in The Sun. Clearly, neither side within the Washington beltway is prepared to cede ground over funding for President Donald Trump's signature campaign promise to build a "big, beautiful wall" along the southern border.

How long can the standoff drag on (“The 800,000 faces of the government shutdown,” Jan. 11)?

Realistically, not for long given the shutdown's high political cost and the damage rippling across the economy. Instead of blackmailing Congress and the nation with indefinite government closure and using questionable national emergency powers, the president has a straightforward way to build his wall: crowdsourcing.

If indeed the border wall is such a vital issue for his political base, why doesn't the president ask the 63 million people who voted for him on November 8, 2016 to immediately send a check for $90 to the Southern Border Wall Fund to cover the construction cost of $5.7 billion? Is $90 too much to ask from supporters who so enthusiastically chanted "build the wall" on the campaign trail?

In case of a possible funding gap, the president should ask his billionaire political friends to provide matching funds from the enormous tax savings they earned under his Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of December 2017.

Istvan Dobozi, Gaithersburg MD